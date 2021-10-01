I have been reviewing the recall campaign for the Winston-Dillard school district.
I appreciate what the proponents are saying: That it isn’t personal, it’s a referendum on Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders. The argument that removing two votes favoring Gov. Brown’s mandates, and replacing them with two who will oppose them, checks out logically.
Unfortunately, I’ve read on social media the defense’s position: Calling petitioner Jasmine Geyer names and trying to brand her personally.
Mr. West and Mr. Stookey need to prove they’re right. If it’s in the best interest of Winston-Dillard parents and kids to quietly obey Kate Brown’s directives, tell us why. Maybe there’s new information that COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to those 18 and under? Maybe there’s insider reasons?
For now, it seems to me that districts have to start rising up against this governor.
Derek Brown
Roseburg
A quick search on Google indicates Derek Brown, the author of this Letter to the Editor, is related to Belinda Geyer-Brown, the author of yesterday’s Letter to the Editor titled, “Recall school board members Brian West and Kurt Stookey.” Derek Brown the owner of local hobby store, Next Level RC Pro 9 (below link), also appears to be related to recently elected Winston-School Board member Jasmine Geyer who is the petitioner seeking recall the Chairman and Vice Chair of the School Board.
https://armattanquads.com/usa/
Nothing like getting the whole family to send in Letters to the Editor using different names in support of radicalism.
This appears to be how Derek and Belinda operate by frequently posting on social media (below links) messages in support of each other while using two separate names; Derek Brown and Belinda Geyer.
https://reviews.birdeye.com/lithia-roseburg-auto-center-156045432572559?page=10
https://myspace.com/bjgeyer/connections/out
Belinda Geyer-Brown commented to an on-line article in 2018 about the Oregon Legislature passing Senate Bill 558, dubbed "Cover All Kids." The bill allocated $36 million in general fund dollars to the Oregon Health Authority to expand eligibility requirements for Oregon youths. The bill championed by Gov. Brown drew BIPARTISAN support in the legislature.
Belinda Guyer-Brown's comment (below link) to the article was, “I hope you morons that voted for her are happy empty wallets for Oregon bankruptcy in its future.”
https://pamplinmedia.com/bvt/15-news/368216-250347-state-of-oregon-now-covering-health-care-for-undocumented-children
I suspect Belinda Guyer-Brown and Derek Brown care more about their politics than the children that will be impacted if this recall is successful.
Derek Brown, I don't think you are judge and jury of this issue.
Today, California made vaccination mandatory for all in-person school attendance...I'm betting it'll soon be true for Oregon as well, and I'm visualizing your head turning red, ears smoking, and I'm wondering when the explosion will happen. As issues go, this is more a mole hill than a mountain, but to some small people it might look like a mountain. Are you that little person? I bet you are!
Having listened to the last two school board meetings for WDSD, Brian is going through proper channels regarding the mandates. If you are going to claim that something is unconstitutional, we have a method for either confirming or denying that with our judicial system. Brian has been working with the district attorney(s) to see what options are available. Just screaming that something is unconstitutional doesn't make it so. We live in a society with checks and balances, but we have to avail ourselves of those, rather than just frothing at the mouth. It might behoove Mrs. Geyer to attend one of the US government classes at Douglas to fully understand how our country works.
Newly elected Winston-Dillard School Board member Jasmine Geyer is the petitioner seeking recall of School Board Chairman Brian West and Vice-Chair Curt Stookey.
Jasmine Geyer, owner of Geyer Construction Construction also happens to be the Secretary and Board Member for Citizens for Tyranny (below link), the group of businesses led by Senator Dallas Heard who doxxes old ladies in blood and threatened elected officials with recall if they didn’t support their opposition to Covid restrictions and vaccinations.
Unlike the other Winston-Dillard School Board members, outspoken Covid restriction critic and conspiracy theorist Jasmine Guyer does NOT have children who attend Winston-Dillard schools. As such, this has nothing to do with kids. This is all about Geyer’s own radicalism which unlike other family stakeholders, does not impact her own family.
Did Winston-Dillard voters really know what they were getting themselves into when they recently elected Jasmine Geyer as a School Board Member? I guess we’ll soon find out.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108016997920199
Oh, please. Mr. West and Mr. Stookey don't need to prove anything. This is a misuse of the recall process for purely political reasons. It's an appalling misuse of our American ideals to officially accuse someone of wrongdoing and then demanding they have to prove themselves right.
At the expense of your children and educators?
