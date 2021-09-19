I have been seeing letters regarding our military withdrawal of our longest war. I would like to know how these individuals would have handled our getting out of the country without the chaos that was experienced by our military personnel.
The problem, is that this country has never had an exit plan for any war that we have been involved with. I blame this on all of America. Those who voted the government in, you and me, need to insist that we always have a plan on getting out. We have always relied on winning the wars so that we didn't need an exit plan. We tried to stay out of wars, like both world wars, before we had to get involved. We would go in, do the job, and get it done. Most of our wars lasted 3-4 years. Since World War II, we really haven't done that. Why? Could it be that the Defense/Military Industrial Complex wants us to be at war all the time so that we keep buying their product?
For those of you who think you would have been able to get out without creating a mess, I welcome your letters. Let us know how it should be done. Just one thing, you have the advantage of being a Monday morning quarterback, because the withdrawal is over. I am sure that you will find it easier to be critical of what happened because you know what happened.
I hope I have given you something to think about, and I look forward to reading and may even critique some of your comments. The reason I say that is there is more than one way to see things. It is called looking at the whole picture.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
