My letter “move the Airport” received both positive and negative responses. The nays were mostly based on the perceived high cost with which I disagree. The City of Roseburg should commission a cost/benefit analysis.
Philip Washburn
Roseburg
(2) comments
Mr. Washburn, do you have a dog in this fight? In other words, can you outline why you want the airport moved, if it would benefit you or a family member or a business, do you fly and why exactly you think this is a good idea?
A proper cost/benefit analysis costs money. Why should the taxpayers fund this? Is the airport benefiting the entire community and job creating businesses here in Roseburg in a significant way or is it mostly a gigantic financial benefit to hobby flyers who are usually quite affluent and a few millionaires
Before you ask the public to fund anything it's only fair to ask you to reveal more about yourself, your reasons for wanting to move the airport and how such a move would benefit you (if at all.)
I ask because the last time a group of businessmen touted moving and expanding the airport they were planning an extensive luxury resort/hotel/casino/entertainment complex. They envisioned high-rolling vacationers flying into Roseburg in private jets for casino weekends featuring top national entertainers. When the state put a kibosh on private casinos their plans fell through. They had a lot of nerve to expect the public to fund their fantastical visions of high-flying gamblers and top-flight entertainers.
The airport location represented a big obstacle to the idea of scads of private jets setting down weekly. Something about the geography and instrument flying.
Call me suspicious. I want to know where your ideas are coming from. You haven't said much. Before you ask for the expenditure of public funds for anything, tell us where you fit into this picture.
