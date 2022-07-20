Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are patriotic Americans who have dared to go against many in their party. They are now plagued with threats of violence from people who are cowards. Did we not witness enough violence on Jan. 6, 2021? Must those who seek the truth be vilified and made to fear for their lives and the lives of their families? What kind of people have we become?
Bill Black gets it (The News-Review, July 10). We came so close to losing our democracy on Jan. 6 of last year. Mike Pence stood up to Donald Trump and I applaud his courage. But what would have happened had he not had such strength of character? Give it your best guess. What would have happened?
Something very dangerous is afoot in our country. On Jan. 6 we witnessed horrific lawlessness from start to finish as it unfolded at our Capitol Building. We ignore the rule of law at our own peril. We would not be the first great country to fall from within.
Would Ed Armstrong (The News-Review, July 12) have us ignore the death, injury and destruction caused by Donald Trump's followers, or should we pursue the evidence to its conclusion? The revelations unveiled by the Jan. 6 committee are frightening and discouraging. This is not a "sham trial," but rather a legitimate investigation into what brought about such a tragic event and where the culpability for the actions of the mob lies.
Donald Trump's lies nearly destroyed our democracy. We must never let him have the chance to try a second time.
Perhaps Voltaire said best: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."
