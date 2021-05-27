I agree with Glennis Peterson (5/23/21) regarding parts of Oregon becoming part of Idaho, especially as it relates to “coming up with quality candidates and proposals”. This is certainly necessary as the state goes through redistricting to establish boundaries for area elections. Gerrymandering so your party has more votes is wrong on so many levels – draw the lines based on population, not political party registrations. Urge your representatives (note that they are elected to represent their constituents, not to be self-proclaimed “leaders”) to work with both parties for the good of all involved. If all of our representatives worked together there would be common sense/common courtesy discussions but no heated debates and arguments about the political boundaries (as well as other issues), as each elected rep would be trying to do what is best for their constituents, and for all concerned, rather than doing what their political party “leaders” tell them is best. Rather than vote for a political party, vote for candidates who will work together, disregarding party affiliation.
Jeffrey Weller
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.