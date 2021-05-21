I was recently reading something about a lesbian lady who had her children taken away. What a sad happening.
I wonder how many of us "white people" have really gotten to know a lesbian/gay person or a person of color or a transgendered person. You might be surprised at how they are regular people, likeable, personable and mainly just like us.
My challenge to you: reach out to an individual of any or all these people. Get to really know them, not thinking of yourself as superior, but as an equal. Yes, we have our differences, even white people (some are democrats, some republicans, and there is a whole range of religious differences). Then you will see that we, all of us, need to be treated fairly, with tolerance for our differences and are all worthy of love, respect and support (and ability to vote).
Mary Ann Wilcox
Roseburg
