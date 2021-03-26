Bud Long (Talking dog story, March 24 letter to the editor, The News-Review) has doggedly hung on to his hatred of a powerful and effective woman leader, Nancy Pelosi. With shaggy dog story after shaggy dog story, Mr. Long and others have tried to demean Ms. Pelosi.
Well, Mr. Long, I can tell you that you are just chasing your tail. After more than four years of living with the most untruthful leader in American history, we know a wagging tail when we see it and we are dog tried of it. Y'all are simply barking up the wrong tree.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.