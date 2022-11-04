I read the front page article in the Oct. 18 edition of The News-Review: "The pros and cons of Ballot Measure 114." It piqued my interest so I decided to read the full text of the ballot measure along with 'Arguments in Favor and in Opposition' which can be found in the Oregon General Election Voters' Pamphlet.
The text of Measure 114 alone occupies eight pages of the pamphlet, while the 'Arguments in Favor and in Opposition' cover 18 pages. Clearly this is a topic of interest to many Oregonians.
I was determined to maintain a neutral point of view as I read the text. While the measure has an overall good intention (safety), it contains critical flaws of which I will point out just a few.
Right off the bat I stumbled over the first sentence in the Preamble which reads "Whereas the people of the State of Oregon have seen a sharp increase in gun sales, gun violence, and raised fear in Oregonians of armed intimidation, it is imperative to enhance public health and safety ..." It makes more sense to me that gun sales have increased because of the threat that gun purchases will soon be overly restricted or even banned and because people want to protect themselves, not to purposely harm or intimidate others or harm themselves. The resulting act from this ballot measure will be known as the "Reduction of Gun Violence Act."
If guns are purchased to harm others or intimidate others or to harm themselves (all are a form of gun violence), then it is the result of criminal or mental health issues.
Neither of these issues are addressed in Ballot Measure 114. This measure will not stop a criminal from getting a gun if they really want one. They will either steal one or buy one on the black or street markets. The measure also creates an accessible database consisting of gun owners. So the criminals will know where to go looking to steal guns.
A person will be required to obtain a permit in order to purchase a gun. The county sheriff or police chief will be the "permit agent." In order to obtain a permit the applicant must do a litany of items including but not limited to: paying a fee (not to exceed $65); passing a background check; being finger printed and photographed; providing name, address, physical description, etc.: and providing proof of completion of a firearm safety course (which includes a lot more than what is covered by hunter safety courses and the cost of such a course will be paid by the applicant). No such course or permit process currently exists to my knowledge.
Furthermore, an analysis of the fiscal impact on the permit agencies reveals the fees will not come close to covering the cost to develop, implement and administer the permit program. In Douglas County the shortfall could be substantial. This is an unfunded mandate that counties and sheriff departments cannot afford. An outcome would be that they would be unable to issue permits because they lack the workforce and finances to run the program.
Also, there is redundancy built into the process because once the permit is issued (which is good for 5 years) you have to undergo another background check each time you purchase a gun. The current requirement for a background check should be sufficient.
The act is to take effect in January 2023, but the process is not expected to be fully operational until 2024. So, will a person be able to obtain a permit and purchase a gun in 2023?
Given the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on Second Amendment issues, it appears that portions if not all of the "Gun Violence Reduction Act" are unconstitutional.
As I stated earlier, these are just a few of the flaws in the act.
Simply put, this act will place additional burdens on responsible gun owners and those wishing to become owners without accomplishing much to stop gun violence or address mental health issues.
We are becoming an increasingly lawless society. We have lost our moral and spiritual compass. What used to be good is now labeled bad and what used to be bad is now considered good or at least tolerable.
Let's enforce the existing criminal laws and address the mental health crises. I believe the passage of this Ballot Measure is the wrong approach.
Therefore, I will be voting no on Ballot Measure 114.
I encourage all voters to review the Ballot Measure and formulate their own opinion regarding how they will vote on Nov. 8.
David Baker
Roseburg
