I want to congratulate the people of Oregon for passing Measure 114. You have proved to our nation that we are lab test rats for another of the super-liberal left's efforts to split and control all 50 states. If you think that several brilliant good-doing liberal religious dogs in Portland wrote the proposed Measure 114, you are very wrong. The model came from some ultra-liberal rich controlling scum from the East Coast such as Blumberg. They laugh in your faces. They have been able to use in their view useful stupid village idiots to do their work for them. The citizens in this state at one time could think for themselves and reject rubbish from other states.
Think about it! Every left-leaning liberal city in the nation has violent crimes including murder, drugs, theft, rape and so on. Why? Drug infestation, money for drugs, gangs and mental illness.
Years ago, concerned citizens would have taken back the streets. Now, citizens hide in their little beautiful frame-built and overpriced shacks and call the cops to come rescue them. Ha, ha, what a joke! Perfectly decent upstanding citizens wetting themselves and fouling themselves looking for salvation. They are the same clowns that cut police funding. Yeah, you got it, so the streets run red in blood and the thugs are in command while Joe Citizen hides his head and is concerned about the bad guys' rights. Ha, Ha ain't it a shame!
What to do? Well, demand first-class police forces. Sentence the jerks to very long sentences in the blackest holes in Oregon. No plea deal — gone that is it. Make the jerks pay. Vote the liberal scum out of office. Make politicians 100% accountable for their words. Ruin them and run them out of Oregon.
