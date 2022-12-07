I want to congratulate the people of Oregon for passing Measure 114. You have proved to our nation that we are lab test rats for another of the super-liberal left's efforts to split and control all 50 states. If you think that several brilliant good-doing liberal religious dogs in Portland wrote the proposed Measure 114, you are very wrong. The model came from some ultra-liberal rich controlling scum from the East Coast such as Blumberg. They laugh in your faces. They have been able to use in their view useful stupid village idiots to do their work for them. The citizens in this state at one time could think for themselves and reject rubbish from other states.

