Betsy has served in the Oregon Legislature for over 20 years. Four consecutive terms as Senator in District 16. They appreciated the fact that she worked hard to support the industries that provided them with jobs and protected them from overregulation.
Running as an Independent, she is offering the same style of leadership to the entire state as our governor. Her plan is to bring everyone together with a common goal. Do whatever's best for the welfare of all Oregonians. A government of, for and by the people again.
I and about 60 other folks had the opportunity to meet Betsy on Oct. 7 in downtown Roseburg. She was introduced by former legislator Susan Morgan as our next governor. Her charisma and friendly personality really lit up the room. Several people at our table agreed that meeting her in person was much better than watching the debates or videos on TV.
Then Betsy offered to take questions from the audience. A lady asked what her position on abortion was. Her answer was a very emphatic Pro-Choice! Afterward, I regretted that I missed an opportunity to ask if she would be willing for someone to put that issue on the ballot.
Another question was about how to deal with illegal marijuana plantations on public and private lands. Her answer for that is stricter law enforcement and more severe penalties. Betsy is all about supporting our law enforcement personnel at all levels. They are vital to her goal of making Portland a better place to live again.
She also intends to reverse Kate Brown's policies of legitimizing more street drugs and more lenient penalties for drug offenses.
Finally, the Oregon State Republican Committee hasn't chosen a winning governor in 42 years. Why should I expect that to change this time? Thanks for voting.
A vote for Betsy is a vote for the GOP. Pretty sure Norm, who is not the former sheriff, knows that. He's made it clear over the years that he thinks Dems are stupid enough to fall for such election trickery. Hope we don't prove him right![scared]
