Betsy has served in the Oregon Legislature for over 20 years. Four consecutive terms as Senator in District 16. They appreciated the fact that she worked hard to support the industries that provided them with jobs and protected them from overregulation.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mword
mword

A vote for Betsy is a vote for the GOP. Pretty sure Norm, who is not the former sheriff, knows that. He's made it clear over the years that he thinks Dems are stupid enough to fall for such election trickery. Hope we don't prove him right![scared]

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.