A writer from March 31 stated that the common denominator in mass shootings is guns. Which makes sense because if a gun wasn't used it wouldn't be a shooting. He specifically thought the AR weapon to be the dangerous culprit. Legislation was his answer which obviously he thinks that if we had more laws we would have less mass shootings.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Anyone, laymen to legislators that think that more laws are going to have any effect on mass killings are barking up the wrong tree. What mass killing has there been where the perpetrator followed any law? Then, to think that the AR is the culprit.
I guarantee that if there never was an AR that the perpetrators' would have a regular firearm with a pocket or backpack full of magazines. Firearm model or magazine size will never make any difference. If the perpetrator couldn't get a gun they would just drive a car through the school or mall. There have been many incidents of mass casualties and killings with automobiles, they just don't get the publicity. Mass killings have nothing to do with the weapon and everything to do with the mental state of the perpetrator. The undisciplined and mentally ill.
You should notice about the time when the government human services said you can't spank your children anymore. When those children became old enough to drive car or buy a firearm things started ramping up. Many of which were on the radar and law enforcement or FBI dropped the ball. In their mind there is no consequence, because they have never had any consequences in their entire life. Politicians can legislate gun laws forever and never find a solution until we address discipline and mental health.
Mr. Murry, just because logic seems to be your solution to gun violence does not make it accurate. Guns do kill and wrongful owners do kill. Mentally ill people murder. Children commit murder. So laws are made to help lessen the amount of murders. If we quickly said, we cannot make laws to prevent future incidents, we would have no traffic lights, no police to protect us, no politicians to lie. However, we are guilty of all these counts, because those who are proper gun owners probably agree with regulations. The NRA is not a religious group, but many of you, high believers, think we should worship God and guns. As a man of faith, this is an insult to believing in the love for our neighbors. What can you say when you tell a person that they are not worth protecting, because your stand is to protect a gun over a person. Sorry Mr. Murry. Think about how illogical your thinking is today.
Bath school disaster, pair of bombings on May 18, 1927, of Bath Consolidated School in Bath Township, Michigan, U.S., that killed 38 schoolchildren. The perpetrator, Andrew Kehoe, also killed five adults in addition to himself in the worst school massacre in American history. He used dynamite; much like the Oklahoma city bombing, where McVey used fertilizer. There are just too many things that can kill, and trying to take them all away is just spitting into the wind. Build the mental health facilities, and start making a difference.
