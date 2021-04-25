I am writing today to speak on a topic that is very important to me. When I saw that Micki Hall was running for the Roseburg school board position No. 2, I knew that I needed to show my support.
I had the honor of having Mrs. Hall as my AP Government teacher senior year of high school, and she was such an inspiration to me. If I hadn’t taken her class, I am not sure I would be where I am today.
Mrs. Hall saw something in me that I hadn’t even seen in myself—potential. She believed in me, encouraged me, and supported me through one of the hardest years of my life. Now, I have a bachelor's degree in public relations and political science and am pursuing the career of my dreams. This all happened because Mrs. Hall was more than just a teacher. Not only did she go above and beyond as an educator, she became a strong support system for many students.
While being a teacher, Mrs. Hall also participated in a plethora of extracurricular programs for students. She taught generations of students in the community and became the friendly face everyone knew.
It didn’t surprise me that shortly after her retirement, Micki decided to run for this open position. Even though she was looking forward to retirement, I knew that she could never stop working for the community.
I think Micki is a great candidate for the Roseburg School Board because she has decades of experience in the school system, has fought hard for what is right for her students, is not scared of taking bureaucracy by the horns, and will always give her all to this community.
I have complete confidence in Micki and all she can do for this school district.
McKenzy Gausnell
Roseburg
