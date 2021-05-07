Micki Hall is the obvious choice for the No. 2 position on the Roseburg school board. I grew up in Roseburg and am a product of Roseburg public schools. I have had a career that took me all over the world before returning to Roseburg. I count Micki as a major factor in my ability to thrive both here at home and far afield. I was willing to move my kids here from an outstanding school district because I know that kids can succeed here. But we need to right people at the helm to keep improving our schools.
Micki is one of the most caring and passionate educators I have ever met. She is an impartial cheerleader working for the success of every student in our district and has been a tremendous advocate for our teachers and administrators. Roseburg is incredibly fortunate for her career as a teacher here and we are doubly so to have her serving on our board.
Roseburg needs amazing schools so that employers can attract young workers and their families to put down roots here. Micki knows how to work with other members of the board and employees of the school district to get that done.
It is disappointing that some people are running for the board for political reasons and claim to want to change our schools in ways that they simply cannot as board members. The last thing we need to risk is for our school board to be a forum to litigate culture war issues.
Vote for a candidate who has given much of her life and continues to give to our schools. Vote for a candidate whose own kids all went to our schools. Vote Micki Hall.
Nathan Hamm
Roseburg
