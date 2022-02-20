Pharmacy closures across Oregon, notably Bi-Mart, have left rural Oregonians with limited options and long wait times. In rural areas such as Douglas County, people sometimes wait hours to get their medications. Independent pharmacies have no choice but to use Pharmaceutical Benefit Managers (PBMs), which act as a middleman between pharmacies, drug manufacturers, and insurance companies. Despite controlling over 75% of the market and owning mail-order pharmacies, PBMs have little oversight. This lack of transparency has led to arbitrary practices that put rural pharmacies at a disadvantage. Practices such as reducing reimbursements to pharmacies and spread pricing led independent pharmacies to close, leaving people, especially rural residents, no other choice but to use PBM-owned mail-order pharmacies.
To earn a profit, PBMs rely on a practice known as “spread pricing”. Pharmacies start by purchasing drugs from manufacturers. When people use a health plan, such as a private employer plan or Medicaid, to fill the prescription, the PBM reimburses the pharmacy. The PBM then bills the payer (either an employer or Medicaid) for the prescription, with the PBM keeping the rest, or the “spread”. With little to no regulation, PBMs can overcharge Medicaid programs and underpay pharmacies, leading to higher drug costs. In a 2018 audit, Ohio state officials discovered that PBMs earned $223.7 million using spread pricing, charging Ohio taxpayers an 8.8% markup. In response, other states such as New York conducted audits on PBMs and found similar results. Although Oregon enacted policies to regulate PBMs, such as eliminating gag clauses that prohibit pharmacists from informing customers about lower-cost options, there are no regulations prohibiting spread pricing. We must pressure legislators to regulate PBMs and ensure that everyone, no matter where they live or how much they earn, can afford the drugs that enable them to live long and healthy lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.