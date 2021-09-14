It soothes my soul to think how much blah and fodder the right have gone. It is watching the preview of a disaster movie. We know the ending. The competitor, the Beacon, printed a whole page of let's make Dr. Dannenhoffer the fall guy. He is as they said, another Fauci. No he is not. And the problem is the Douglas County Commissioners, Mr. Freeman. It is so interesting that any potential battle from the right wing nuts display more delusion than fact. Embrace our right only slogan. Use the Ivermectin as the cure. No masks because they are harmful. The reality is all these opinions are quackery at best. Who could expect anything greater than what is printed by them? I am not kidding when I say, Tim Freeman is the avenger who desires a now 'herd' nation. It is apparent in the lack of urgency to close things down a bit. He cannot even control the car that is about to go off the cliff. Medical teams and experts be aware of the devious plans of Mr. Freeman and cohorts. If we want to save our citizens from being one swept away to the cliff like sheep, then get rid of the shepherd in sheep's clothes. Send Freeman naked to the streets. Just as Hanlon so exposed himself or should I say, happily posed. Send the false leaders packing today.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
