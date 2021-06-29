I enjoyed the detailed article about finding Harry Burleigh in the June 27 edition of The News Review. However, a very misleading number of 180,000 acres was given for the area burned by the 2017 Umpqua North Complex fire. Although fire ignitions were spread across 179,279 acres, the actual Umpqua North Complex fire burned 35,996 acres.
According to the Forest Service BAER (Burned Area Emergency Response) report only 2% of the area was burned at high severity and 59% was at low severity. Fortunately, the fire did remove much brush and ground vegetation that, according to the News Review article, helped in the search for Harry.
Stanley Vejtasa
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.