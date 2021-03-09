The "Mobile Shower Trailer" article (The News-Review , March 4) was a very positive example of how a community provides vital services during stressful times. Rodney Linton is to be commended for developing and initiating this program. Director Linton and the dedicated volunteers at St. Vincent's continue to provide outstanding services at a time many are struggling to meet the basic needs of daily living.
While there seems to be less positive news these days, it is encouraging to see highlights of the good work being done in the community.
Carleen House
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.