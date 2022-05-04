After a rejected audition for the musical "Wicked", Nina Jankowicz’s is the newly appointed "Czar of Truth" in the “Disinformation Governance Board” at Department of Homeland Security fighting “threats to our homeland!” Meaning, 'we the people' who post things our government dislikes. I thought this was satire ... more to Reich Minister of Propaganda Goebbels. How Orwellian can you get?
Her social-media history shows that she's into disinformation alright. In a video she adapts the tune of "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" to convey that information laundering is really ferocious among us who dislike Biden's policies. We are Trumper's turning lies into sounding precocious — says the Czar! I’ve heard enough. She's testing my libertarian opinion of her opposition to my First Amendment rights by calling for casual weekend "whack-a-mole" games and waterboarding of these deserving bureaucrats.
Jen Psaki asks who opposes monitoring disinformation? Well, Jennie ... as it happens: Me! I do because it’s indefensible. If Psaki means that the government intends to censor me, (as if...) she can censor her woke way to utopia where Jankowicz & Co. will find themselves in court. At least, Americans ought to know what Jankowicz's meetings are doing while she's wearing closely monitored ankle bracelets when trampling the First Amendment.
This board is abashedly authoritarian in concept and desire. The idea of DHS putting imprimatur on "truth" is beyond dangerous. She and her gangbangers are crusading against American democracy, augmented by a reactionary DHS that's busy fomenting internal urban terrorism — against Twitter or Trumps web "Truth Social." We've finally arrived at a time with a "non-compos mentis" president watching you. The political and cultural elites are gripped by panic because freedom of speech is the ‘dread of tyrants' — Frederick Douglass,1860.
For letters to the editor, I wish the news review would post the name of the author first, so I can choose to not start reading it and wasting my time...
