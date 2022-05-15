I am a retired longtime resident of Green that has lived on a fixed income since 1998.
My family moved from Coquille to Green in 1976 so my husband could work at Roseburg Forest Products. I worked for JCPenney for many years as a store associate and in all areas of management. Both my son and daughter also worked in the mill.
The Green area has always been a proud community built for working class families and retirees. We have always valued the kids who grew up playing in our streets, mowing our lawns, or selling lemonade on the corner.
Our schools have always served as a focal point of the Green area. Not only did they educate our kids, but they served as our community parks, ball fields and a source of pride for our area.
Sunnyslope school was built shortly after we arrived here. I still remember the excitement for kids, the families, and the community. Forty-five years later, the same slide is still being used.
My granddaughter was educated in the Roseburg School District and my great grandkids as well. I’m so grateful for the educational experiences they have been provided.
As a conservative Christian and someone who isn’t getting any younger, I realize, more than ever, that my morals and values are more important now than ever before. Despite all of the change I have witnessed and how different the world I live in today is compared to the one I grew up in, family, faith, and community are still what matters most.
Our kids and community need our help.
I ask all of us from my generation to step up and remind the younger generations what matters most: family, faith, and community. Your vote of support matters. Please vote yes for the Roseburg Public Schools bond.
