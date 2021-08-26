They say, whoever "they" are, that History Repeats Itself. Today was that kind of day: 1966, walking across campus Sister Superior announced that the kindest, fun boy who had just graduated was killed in Vietnam. A feeling of dread came over me, the same feeling I have today. When high ranking Democrats and Republicans say the same thing, the same people who have not said the same thing in years, you should believe them. We will be leaving Americans and Afghans behind. I think I speak for many when I say my heart is heavy.
Lucille Lepley
Myrtle Creek
Up to 1,500 Americans still seek to leave Afghanistan as deadline looms, State Dept. says. Some who have been contacted, don't want to leave.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/08/25/afghanistan-kabul-taliban-live-updates/
