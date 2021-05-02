This last Thurday's edition of The News Review hosted an editorial from The Bulletin, headed "It's time voters draft a wish list for Oregon's legislators."
As for me, I wish the elected representatives in Oregon's House and Senate would stay at their posts and do the job they were elected to do. Running away from the people's business is childish, disrespectful, dishonest and devoid of honor.
John Aschim
Oakland
I agree completely. Much earlier my suggestion was that any legislator who walks out of a session vote, akin to going AWOL in that their whereabouts are usually undisclosed, be automatically expelled from their elected position. And further that the State informs their district they no longer have representation and must foot the bill for whatever method they use to replace elected representation. I also stated that any legislator who walks out, refusing to their job be permanently banned from holding an elected office in Oregon. Mine is definitely a "if we elect you, we expect you" attitude when it comes to re-educating state politicians they are civil servants of all who they represent.
