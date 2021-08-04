All too often while presenting a contrary opinion or point of view, people unfortunately resort to name calling and put-downs as part of their comments (i.e. using “racist”, “hater”, “simple-minded”, “narrow minded”, “ignorant”, “silly”, “bigot”, etc.). Another tactic people use is to infer that they know what is in the mind of the one they disagree with or what their motivations are. Both approaches truly reflect poorly on the people who use these strategies.
Examples of these appear in Roberto Jaramillo’s Public Forum letter in the July 28 issue of The News-Review, where he attacks Bob Cotterell. While I am not here to defend Mr. Cotterell’s recent ill-advised comments, especially in his position of authority, Mr. Jaramillo’s letter went over the line of common civility. For one who has in the past professed love, tolerance and respect for fellow human beings, his letter betrays those claims.
We all should be accepting and tolerant in how we treat each other. However, this does not mean we have to agree with each other’s beliefs. One should also be free to state their beliefs, as long as doing so does not carry a personal attack on another. This is especially true in regard to public policy, where decisions affect people directly and can have long-term societal consequences.
I disagree for several reasons with many of the positions taken by Transgender activists, such as pushing for “gender confirmation surgery” for veterans and prisoners, allowing transgender males to participate in woman’s sporting events and advocating for medical transitioning of youth with gender dysphoria, among others. These positions would lead to an unwarranted cost to society and hurt women and children. I have studied this issue and am informed. Please don’t call me a “bigot” or “hater” or “transphobic” because I am none of these. I just disagree.
Michael Whitehead
Roseburg
(3) comments
Michael, your opinions on trans issues can stand or fall on their own merit without taking a critical stand against another poster.
For more than a year, Roberto has written inspiring letters full of humor, kindness and spirituality. Are you telling me it's wrong for a spiritual person to speak out in righteous indignation when an elected official denigrates an entire class of people?
Even St. Mother Teresa was known to show saltiness when she was confronted by outrageous conditions. Seems like you're saying none of us here can pass muster unless we behave more spiritually than a literal saint.
I kinda sorta think you used criticism of Roberto's letter as a device to espouse anti-trans questions while maintaining a respectable distance from Bob's totally rude comments. You were able to voice your views against basic trans issues while pretending to be advocating for civility and more kindness. Nice magic trick, but you didn't pull it off.
And what Citizenjoe said, too.
Name-calling is virtually never intended to win over the target of derision.
TFG (The Former Guy) engaged in hateful name-calling all the time (including calling specific women "pigs"; it was always a call to his tribe, as was the call in Lord of the Flies, about a real pig.
This name-calling is intended to build loyalty to the tribe, and hatred toward the "other."
But characterizing beliefs as bigotry, racist, or otherwise wrong, is not name-calling; it is an assertion about a belief or world view, and ought to be buttressed by logical argument. And, really, if that argument is compelling, then the belief or world view ought to be recognized as bigotry, racist, sexist, or whatever has been demonstrated. Or one can choose to be willfully blind.
"I am not a bigot," is always a dispositive argument.
Also in the winner's circle:
"I am not a crook."
"Some of my best friends...."
