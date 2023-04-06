The National Assessment of Adult Literacy Survey found almost 36% of U.S. adults have basic or below basic health literacy, which is the ability to find and understand information and make informed decisions about healthcare. Not having an adequate understanding can severely impact a person's ability to get the care they need. Add in other factors, such as language and culture, and it becomes even more challenging. We know from many studies that members of minority groups often have worse health outcomes due to these factors.
In response, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched Healthy People 2010 with the goal of eliminating health disparities for racial and ethnic minorities. Two years later, Congress declared that “a National Minority Health and Health Disparities Month should be established to promote educational efforts on the health problems currently facing minorities and other health disparity populations.” This led to April being declared National Health Minority Month.
This year’s theme is “Better Health Through Better Understanding.” It is powerful because it can be interpreted in a few ways. First, if individuals have better understanding of the health care system and how to navigate it, they are empowered to improve their health. Second, if people providing services better understand the differences of each of their patients and tailor their care to meet their needs, they can improve the health of their patients. Finally, the health of our community improves when we all seek to better understand the differences that exist within it, embrace those differences, and strive to meet the unique needs that exist.
Let’s each take a moment to think about the experiences of those around us and how each of us can promote the idea of better health through better understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.