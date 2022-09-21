Nope! I don't wanna! It seems that we have a new generation of 'Nopers.'
Perhaps you have them in your household, school, work, stores and, most of all, employment.
The crisis of COVID-19 is not the reason. Society has granted many of our Gen X and younger people the ability to say, No way! No problem! I'm better than that menial job. Parents have somehow failed the education at home. Employers have put up with too much insubordination. And the unemployment office has been too lenient on revolving cases.
St. Paul to the Thessalonians says clearly in the Bible, "For even when we were with you, we used to give you this order: if anyone is not willing to work, then he is not to eat, either." 2 Thes. 3:10. So, why is it so hard to employ good or bad people?
I have seen employers close early, go out of business, doubling current employee hours all because you say, 'nope.' Nopers' are not elopers. 'Nopers' are not scopers of the future. Perhaps, 'Nopers' have found joy in becoming 'Dopers.' Passing a drug screen or a criminal background check may be the cause. But the solution is not to refuse a job.
Growing up, if I wanted a car or something, I had to work for it. Two years of working as a bag boy in a market purchased my vehicle. I earned it with pride. So don't get caught being a 'Noper.' Take the job and do your best. Dignity and integrity may be the start of a new generation. And stop saying, 'No problem' when I thank you for doing a good job.
