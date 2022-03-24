Some say the birth of a mother is more intense than childbirth itself. For new mothers like myself, those earliest days with your baby are vulnerable — a “terrifying and beautiful awakening,” as one friend described. There’s the hormonal surges that power you through long days and nights. The angsting over whether the baby is healthy and getting enough to eat. The slow and patient healing of your body. The love and attachment that grows as you and your baby learn each other’s ways.
These are some of the realities new mothers can expect to experience. Now layer on top of that a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, climate threats like wildfire and heat waves. Would it surprise you that in 2020 maternal deaths during pregnancy and the first six weeks following childbirth rose by 14 percent? That’s nationally—but here, in Douglas County, we’re equally struggling with maternal health. And when mothers suffer, babies suffer. For more than a decade now, our infant mortality rates have been on the rise — and consistently higher than state and national averages.
New mothers need our support — in both new and known ways. One new way mothers can support each other is through the donation of breastmilk. On March 4 in Roseburg, a milk drop site opened at Excellence in Women’s Healthcare — all thanks to the Umpqua Valley Breastfeeding Coalition, Perinatal Task Force, and Northwest Mothers Milk Bank. On opening day, a local mom donated 200 ounces of milk; enough to feed 20 babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) for 2 days. This is what we can accomplish when we fight for the health and well-being of our families. There’s more work to do, but we can take pride in knowing that newborn mothers with babies in NICUs have needed care and support in those early, vulnerable days.
