Douglas County, you don’t want to miss out on this! A new Exhibit at our Douglas County Museum of particular interest to gun buffs, hunters and collectors. Are you familiar with Redfield sights, scopes and firearms? Did you know they hold numerous patients for firearms and sighting devices? What is their relationship to Douglas County? Have you ever seen a repeating rifle from the Civil War period that gave advantage to the Union Army? Did you know a famous marksman who traveled the world displaying his skills called Douglas Co. home? Answers to this and much more on display at your Douglas County Museum.
Rod Green
Roseburg
