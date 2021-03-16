I read with interest The News-Review's March 5 article about "Learning at home." I think one positive outcome of the COVID-19 shutdown is that parents are finally realizing what their children are not being taught, and some parents are taking the initiative to change that.
I noticed in the feature picture the Arnold kids are being exposed to scripture (John 1:1-24) and are being directed by a tight schedule (on chalkboard). I was raised in the Pennsylvania school system in the late 1940's to early 1950s. At that time it was one of the best in the country. Each morning someone in class was given the responsibility to read a section of scripture, and we all pledged an alliance to the American flag. Credit goes to Brittany Arnold, who is pointing her girls in an appropriate direction.
Lenny Volland
Roseburg
