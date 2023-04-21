When fees were first set for the dump, Tim Freeman said they wanted to keep the initial fee low for the gray-haired lady with only one small bag of trash per week. I am one of those gray-haired ladies with only one small kitchen-sized bag of trash per week. We now have a new fee schedule. There is a minimum charge of $10. The previous minimum charge was $4. Or for a larger amount, up to 64-gallon volume, $8. Those with only a small amount of trash now have a 150% increase. This is a significant increase for people who have a small amount of trash. It is a reduced charge for those taking a larger volume of trash. For example, three trash cans were previously charged $12. Now they are only charged $10. The result, of these new fees, is that people taking a small amount of trash are charged significantly more while those dumping more trash are paying less.
The county has new top managers for the transfer stations. These new fees appear to be a product of these new managers. One of their first acts seems to be raising fees. Yes, we all understand inflation. But inflation is nowhere near 150%. How much do these new managers make? What is their salary? Not as a bundled line item buried in a budget, but actual salary. We need competent people for these positions, but their salary should be comparable with the average citizen living and working in the county.
(1) comment
I support the new price schedule. The Douglas County Transfer station should not be used for 'one kitchen garbage bag' at a time -- save it up or figure out something more appropriate than sitting in line at the 'dump' once a week!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.