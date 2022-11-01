I don't get why campaign promises are again the same as the last round of "vote for me" ads. Our party can solve all the world's problems if you vote for me. It never changes after each election cycle. Crime remains problematic, homelessness is rising and immigration appears to be ongoing at record numbers.
So, before those GOP hardliners blame the liberals, look inward at your own party's involvement. And before democrats blame conservatives, examine your own behaviors. So, instead of the empty boot promises again fail us, look at what fails decade after decade.
There are not enough police to enforce laws and respond to police calls. There are not enough prosecutors or public defenders for the alleged crimes. There are not enough detention centers, prisons or jails to house the convicted. The homeless cannot get a foot in the door to change their situation. Some, even with incomes, are still not qualified for housing assistance. e.g. A couple I saw at a rest area had to decide between a roof or a dependable car.
Immigration reform seems to be the long game for partisan politics. Infrastructure in this country remains abysmal and antiquated. The GOP continues to sell trickle-down economics that has not shone effective. The economy is lackluster at best every year.
The Democratic Party continues its equity for all. It has allowed the use of preferred pronouns for identification purposes. Affirmation action makes one's sexual orientation a job qualification over job skills, gender and race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.