I promise, Democrats are not munching on babies. I looked into it. Having said that, I cannot promise that a teensy handful of Democrats, in desperation, thought about selling their souls to the Devil to end the madness of the last four years of a Republican administration that attempted to usurp the rule of law weekly, enacted cruel cuts to the Food Stamp program during COVID and encouraged their disillusioned, ill informed and easily led base, to try to overthrow our Government.
My research on the ritual sacrifice, murder and consumption of babies: I thought to myself, “Okay, how can I research this?” The National Missing and Exploited Children's Network has statistics on missing children, but is there specific data on missing babies? Yep. They use the FBI data base to get accurate, specific data on missing babies. Last year there were 150 missing babies (1 year of age or younger) all but 15 were found, the 15 babies still missing are believed to be custodial interference and or custodial kidnapping cases. Ninety % of missing children are found alive.
So, for the sake of argument, let's say 100% of the still missing babies (15) were taken by Democrats, now let's suppose the Q Anon websites unverifiable and undocumented claims that thousands of babies are sacrificed on Satanic altars daily, the numbers don't crunch. There are not enough missing babies to account for the claim that Democrats are eating thousands of babies daily or annually.
My minimum suggestion to the Q Anon community (as a certified crisis counselor and mental health assessor): Do get a hobby, eat more fruits, vegetables and fiber, get some exercise and pay attention to your breathing, inhale...exhale....inhale...
* Fun Fact: 80% of United States known Serial Killers voted Republican, 10 ate their victims.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(1) comment
In 1874, the Colorado cannibal, Alfred Packer, killed and ate his companions. A newspaper account reported, "According to a local newspaper, which received their quote from Larry Dolan, the presiding judge, M.B. Gerry, said:
Stand up yah voracious man-eatin' sonofab-tch and receive yir sintince. When yah came to Hinsdale County, there was siven Dimmycrats. But you, yah et five of 'em, g-dd-m yah. I sintince yah t' be hanged by th' neck ontil yer dead, dead, dead, as a warnin' ag'in reducin' th' Dimmycratic populayshun of this county. Packer, you Republican cannibal, I would sintince ya ta h-ll but the statutes forbid it." There are other accounts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.