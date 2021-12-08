Mark Twain once said there were three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics. While I would defend Don Wilson’s right to speak, his letter to the editor in the Thursday. Dec. 2 edition of The News-Review contained numerous canards, exaggerations and distortions and a damn lie that needs to be called out.
Mr. Wilson states “delay was purposely and thoughtfully presented by environmentalists, not because of environmental concerns, but for financial gain because the government pays them to sue.” This is an outrageous statement in my opinion. Where is your proof, Mr. Wilson? How do you know this? When specifically has this ever happened? Show us the documentation for this assertion or you must stand in these pages as a malicious agitator.
I know of no environmental activists ever paid by the government. I have personally served on boards, committees, commissions as well as the watershed council and never received a penny from any government. I praise the many unpaid activists who work to save what they love and the lawyers who raise money from this public to demand an accounting in court from the government?
Andy Kerr once said “Environmentalist are hell to live with but we make great ancestors.” In fifty years what will the public count as precious? Our streams, rivers and wilderness protected for the future or the mono culture clear cuts and extinct salmon runs?
