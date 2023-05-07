In his book,"The Snow Leopard," Peter Matthiessen describes trekking in the Himalaya and relates encounters with the people of the region. High up in an icy pass he meets someone sitting by the trail. By appearance the man is a monk and greets the traveler with these words: "of what great tradition are you." This is an extraordinary question. At once the stranger was made at ease and the greeter expressed respect for whatever "traditions"may have shaped his life. This is an excellent example for us in a world of conflicts over values.
Every day we are exposed to hundreds of messages, arguments , positions and themes. That is exasperating enough but often combined with insults, name calling, innuendos, threats and trashing of another's motivations of positions on vital issues.
Several years ago I was part of a climate change demonstration in front of the BLM Headquarters on Garden Valley Blvd. Across the street stood a young man with an AR-15 type of weapon. I crossed the street to address him, asking why he was there so armed. He replied "to prevent shoplifting out of the Fred Meyer Store."
In the past week four Americans have been shot in misunderstandings. There will be more. We are all citizens, community members, have friends, love our children and families, and are so much more than the positions we may hold at the moment. As a community and nation, we are all in this together.
So, reader and neighbor, of what great tradition are you?
