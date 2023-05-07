In his book,"The Snow Leopard," Peter Matthiessen describes trekking in the Himalaya and relates encounters with the people of the region. High up in an icy pass he meets someone sitting by the trail. By appearance the man is a monk and greets the traveler with these words: "of what great tradition are you." This is an extraordinary question. At once the stranger was made at ease and the greeter expressed respect for whatever "traditions"may have shaped his life. This is an excellent example for us in a world of conflicts over values.

