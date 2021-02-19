How ironic that Dr. Tim Powell's column calling for reducing the restrictions necessary to slow the spread of covid-19 appeared as cases in Douglas County are surging. Nearly 500 more cases have been identified since he wrote his column and 11 more residents of our community have died. Nationally nearly one half of a million people have died reducing our life expectancy by a year (three years if you are a person of color). And yet, some leaders of our medical community here in Douglas County refuse to take this pandemic seriously and almost daily some mislead citizen writes a letter to the editor decrying mask mandates or other restrictions designed to keep us and others safe. Some of our elected officials continue to spread lies and distortions about public health mandates based on politics rather than science. Really folks, how many deaths, how much loss and grief does it take for all of us to work together to fight a pandemic? It really is simple. Wear a mask. Keep a social distance. Stay home when you can. Don't attend indoor events with large groups of people (and never indoors where people aren't wearing masks and maintaining space). And finally get the vaccination as soon as you can. Any other message is not based on science or facts.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
