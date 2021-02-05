[Part 1: Irony] I have a suggestion for a way the current “government” can save some money:
Furlough the Congress and Senate without pay. Biden (or somebody) is ruling by fiat with executive orders (more than 40 in two weeks), making the Legislative Branch moot. While they're at it, furlough the Supreme Court too — they're not doing anything anyway, refusing to hear the most important cases this country has ever presented to them. There's another few million dollars saved.
They've installed a king in the White House and because our history has been stolen from us, most citizens do not even understand how our Constitution is supposed to work and why today’s picture is so wrong.
[Part 2: Commentary - not irony] I'm amazed how most of the letters to the editor are written by folks who have swallowed the stories from the main stream media (might as well call them Pravda — and most readers won't even know what that allusion means — again, historical ignorance).
I‘ve written it before and I write it again: do your own research! you are only being spoon fed the information the politburo is dishing out unless you dig deeper. Find the truth, people! It's going to come out anyway, because the truth always does, but you'll be better prepared for it if you find at least some of it on your own.
Francesca Guyer
Roseburg
