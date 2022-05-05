The News-Review's April 24 front-page article about Fir Grove fifth graders planting trees was heartwarming. I’m glad that their science lessons include water, climate, and the role of trees in our ecosystem and our community.
I was surprised by a quote in the article about “old trees that have quit growing.” Hmm, I thought, I’ve never heard that before. I did some online research and emailed Alicia Christiansen, OSU Extension forester (who was rightly praised in The News-Review's May 2 article for her broad knowledge and contacts).
A 2014 article in Nature titled “Tree Growth Never Slows” described a study that looked at 673,046 trees from 403 species around the world. In almost all species, larger trees put on the most growth each year. They have more leaves, plus larger diameters and height for adding wood. In one old-growth plot in the Pacific Northwest, trees with diameters larger than 39 inches were just 6% of the trees, but contributed 1/3 of the growth.
A 2017 study sent to me by an OSU silviculture specialist looked at carbon storage in various Pacific Northwest forests. It also shows tree growth increasing, even in trees over 400 years old.
So old trees don’t quit growing. Other questions are less straightforward, such as the rate of tree growth (trees, like kids, seem to have an adolescent growth spurt) and the amount of carbon stored and released by individual trees and entire forests. All these questions have implications for forest management and effects on warming climate.
I agree with the teachers and CHF members quoted in the article that young students need to be educated about the changing conditions in forests. They can also learn that scientists keep learning and science evolves as new studies explore previously unexamined questions.
You make a good point. It's important that school kids are taught properly But old trees do get weak and diseased and sometimes need to come down. That last happened at Fir Grove in 2019. It happened about 20 or so years ago, too. People were mighty unhappy about it. The trees were described as wasting away and it was said they were becoming dangerous. Perhaps that's what was being referred to in the article.
I hated seeing those majestic trees come down, but the problems were becoming visible to inexperienced eyes. I hope the remaining old trees remain safe and the new trees are enjoyed by future generations of school kids.
https://kpic.com/news/local/roseburg-school-district-plans-hazardous-tree-removal-at-fir-grove
