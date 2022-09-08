In March of 2022, I had a mammogram at Harvard Imaging, after falling behind a year due to COVID-19. They wanted me to come back March 31 for diagnostics and an ultrasound, then they wanted me to have a biopsy and said Mercy would call me within two days to schedule — and if not, call them.
I waited three days and called them. They didn't have me on the books and said I could be seen in the middle of June — of course, this was scary.
I told them time was of the essence with cancer and I would go out of town. I called Riverbend in Eugene and got an appointment the 26th of April for a biopsy, an MRI on May 12, met with the surgeon on May 17 and had surgery by June 14.
Cancer is scary. You need to take control of your destiny, if possible.
I had made up my mind, I would also have treatments in Eugene. My surgeon said it would be much easier on me to have them in Roseburg at the Community Cancer Center. I reconsidered time, travel and expenses and set up an appointment at the cancer center not knowing what would happen.
Let me tell everyone, it is everything wonderful. You won't meet a bad person there. I had radiation, some of the kindest people in the world are there to greet you, treat you and give you hope. It's like God has sprinkled angel dust over each one.
I'm so thankful for each and every one there. Anyone trying to make a decision on where to go for treatments be good to yourself and choose the best. Everyone is amazing.
