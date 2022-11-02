Our founding fathers trusted God and established our Democratic Republic using their God-given wisdom. Over the past 80 years, many self-serving American citizens and politicians have been progressively and incrementally destroying the foundations of our great nation. The driving force has not been what’s best for America, but a "what is best for me" mentality. It is quite evident that many have been deceived by cunning Marxist propaganda. They have swallowed the suicidal pill called socialism and are supporting candidates with agendas built on the foundation of atheism and secularism. The consequences: lawlessness, anarchy and the loss of liberty.

