Our founding fathers trusted God and established our Democratic Republic using their God-given wisdom. Over the past 80 years, many self-serving American citizens and politicians have been progressively and incrementally destroying the foundations of our great nation. The driving force has not been what’s best for America, but a "what is best for me" mentality. It is quite evident that many have been deceived by cunning Marxist propaganda. They have swallowed the suicidal pill called socialism and are supporting candidates with agendas built on the foundation of atheism and secularism. The consequences: lawlessness, anarchy and the loss of liberty.
The “race card” and the celebration of “diversity” have been used by the extreme Left to divide us into ethnic groups. Celebrating our “roots” is good, but when it comes to our citizenship, we are all Americans and should not allow ourselves to be divided.
On Nov. 8, it is possible for us to get back on the track envisioned by our founding fathers by giving support to candidates who put America first, even if it means the parting of loyalty to a political party. Our founding fathers believed we are “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
As American citizens, we have the opportunity to make a change in the direction our country is headed. We can either choose to have two more years of the same destructive agenda, or we can vote for candidates with an “America first” agenda. Let us vote for candidates who will protect our unalienable rights; who will honor our Constitution and enforce the laws of our land, ensuring equal justice for all regardless of race, color or creed.
