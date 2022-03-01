"I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!"
---- Captain Renault (Claude Rains), Casablanca (1942)
"Your winnings, sir." (A croupier hands Renault a pile of money.)
I was shocked, shocked to watch ex-president Trump's fawning adoration of Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few days ago, hailing this murderous attack as "Genius."
I was shocked, shocked that other Republicans agreed.
Shocked, shocked, because no one could have predicted that a corrupt tyrant who invaded Ukraine before, attacked Belarus and Georgia, committed genocide in Chechnya, murdered political rivals, journalists, and dissidents at home and abroad, would ever do such a thing. Again, I mean. And have a "kill list" ready, for executions among the Ukrainian people.
Shocked, shocked, that Trump, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo, and other Republicans would support these war crimes. That, after all these years of apologizing for Putin's corruption and murder, Trump and his minions would continue to support this tyranny.
Shocked, shocked that there are no depths to which some Republicans will not descend in their blind, groveling allegiance to Trump.
I'm an Army Brat; I was a kid in Germany in the 1950s. Dad spent his time preparing to kill Soviet tanks in the Fulda Gap. Mom prepared my brother and me for what to do when the tanks and bombs came, because Dad would be otherwise busy.
I was in Yugoslavia in 1968, when Soviet tanks rolled into Czechoslovakia and created a bloodbath in Prague.
I was Commander of the hospital at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe 1993-1995; NATO was expanding in defense of Europe, against Russia.
In every case, NATO, our allies, and our alliances were supported by Republicans and Democrats alike. but no more.
Here are your winnings, sir: Republicans surrendered to Trump, corruption, violence, and Russia.
(1) comment
Why do Republicans hate democracy?
We see Ukrainians fighting to save their country from a man as evil as Hitler and Stalin.
And we see republican leaders cower in fear that they might receive a tweet from an obese, greedy, unpatriotic, treasonous weasel.
As you all republicans bow at the altar of Trump you are as guilty as he is.
