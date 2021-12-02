On Jan. 6, 2021, something occurred in our nation's Capitol Building that only a few years ago we would have sworn could never happen here. But, it did happen. Thankfully, the attempted coup and overthrow of our government was thwarted. We can be very deeply grateful to Vice President Pence for showing us that, by refusing to tamper with election results, he is indeed a man of integrity.
We need to think long and hard as to why this happened. Donald Trump created the lie that our election was tampered with and he began this lie even prior to the November election. He fed the fire of lies faithfully and continuously. He continues to feed the fire.
The great philosopher Voltaire stated: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."
Trump's lies about the election caused his followers to believe that the election had been stolen from them, even after numerous investigations failed to uncover election fraud. Their belief in his absurd lies caused them to storm the capitol and commit atrocities.
The First Amendment gives us the right to "peacefully" assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The key word is, of course, "peacefully." The mob that stormed the Capitol Building was anything but peaceful. Consequently, people lost their lives and many others were injured.
I was taught the Pledge of Allegiance by my grandfather at the tender age of 3 or 4. I have loved my country for all of my long life and yearn to see its citizens regain their sanity and respect for each other. We have much work to do together to save this blessed country.
The "lie" shark is still circling in the water. Please, do not be fooled by him again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.