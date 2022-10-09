In recent months, I have seen a lot of signs popping up in what seems to be conservative-minded people's businesses and front yards supporting the independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson. I’m having a hard time getting my head around that.
In recent months, I have seen a lot of signs popping up in what seems to be conservative-minded people's businesses and front yards supporting the independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson. I’m having a hard time getting my head around that.
Senator Johnson has been a Democrat basically all of her life. She voted for the CAT tax, which taxes your business whether you make a profit or not. (How smart is that?) Not only that, I understand she was the deciding vote.
Betsy Johnson was a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, but since running for governor, she has reversed a lot of those positions.
But here’s the thing that really is hard for me to understand. There isn’t one credible poll out there that says she has even a remote chance of winning. So that means there are only two people who have a chance to win the governor's chair and that is either Christine Drazen or Tina Kotek.
The contrast between those two ladies is Christine Drazen is a Christian, conservative, pro-Second Amendment rights, pro-timber harvest and is pro-life. Tina Kotek, on the other hand, has championed every anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Second Amendment rights legislation that has ever come through the Oregon Legislature and is extremely pro-choice.
So, if you consider yourself a conservative and you are out there supporting Betsy Johnson, you might consider this. If Tina Kotex wins by a small margin, there are a lot of people in this area that will remember you as the conservatives that elected Tina Kotek. I know I wouldn’t want that albatross hanging around my neck for the next year eight years. Remember Ross Perot? That’s how we got the Clintons for eight years. So please support Christine Drazen for governor.
Dick Heard
Roseburg
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
yep, Ross Perot did mess with the '92 election some, but it was Bush's general lack of campaigning that probably did him in. Don't blame me, though -- I never voted for Bill.
In 1998 the people of Minnesota elected pro wrestler Jesse Ventura to governor, who ran as an independent. Jesse had zero political experience, and was elected more as a novelty than for any other reason. His term was a waste of gravity -- maybe even a waste of oxygen.
Betsy doesn't know what she wants, and there is zero "novelty" value in wasting your vote on someone who can't win, and I'll go one step further...shouldn't win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.