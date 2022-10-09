In recent months, I have seen a lot of signs popping up in what seems to be conservative-minded people's businesses and front yards supporting the independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson. I’m having a hard time getting my head around that.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

yep, Ross Perot did mess with the '92 election some, but it was Bush's general lack of campaigning that probably did him in. Don't blame me, though -- I never voted for Bill.

In 1998 the people of Minnesota elected pro wrestler Jesse Ventura to governor, who ran as an independent. Jesse had zero political experience, and was elected more as a novelty than for any other reason. His term was a waste of gravity -- maybe even a waste of oxygen.

Betsy doesn't know what she wants, and there is zero "novelty" value in wasting your vote on someone who can't win, and I'll go one step further...shouldn't win.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.