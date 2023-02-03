On Jan. 29, The News-Review published graduation results for area schools and lauded improved rates. No mention was made of the fact the Oregon state does not require any demonstration of competence to merit graduation. Based on that, I am surprised that graduation rates were not 100%!

mword
mword

The legislation put a moratorium on passing standardized tests as a condition of graduation through 2024. Kids still have to take and pass classes to graduate.

It's time that right-wing extremists got over their obsession with standardized testing. It became an annual ordeal during the Bush/Cheney admin and hasn't done a thing to improve education or make kids smarter, better or more well-informed. But the absence of the tests sure gives the Right something to howl about.

