Oregon House Bill 2550, sponsored by Mark Meek (R-Clackamas) is being forwarded for signature by the governor banning "love letters" from a home buyer to a seller. The legislation orders buyers brokers not to forward them and sellers brokers to reject them. The logic is that it would then, in a back door way, ban a seller from discriminating on the basis of race, sex, or religion. While sounding stellar, the onion layer needed peeling and analysis. Cynically, was the legislation prompted by Meek or a realtor constituent because a sale was lost to a "love letter?" Meek is a realtor. I despise the polarization and propensity for everything to be viewed through a race, sex, and religious prism. Correspondence between a home buyer and seller reflecting the care and consideration a seller would appreciate of a future buyer after investing their life and time in such, is not a " love letter. " Anyone irrespective of race, sex, or religion is perfectly capable of writing a business letter to any seller without the artificial theories. Bottom line, it is up to the seller whom they sell their home to. The Oregon Legislature is violating the First Amendment of both Constitutions by interfering with correspondence. The Oregon Real Estate Agency enforces many legal obligations for realtors, including fiduciary conduct and required disclosures. A letter from buyer to seller is such a disclosure. Realtors have been disciplined for not forwarding correspondence as pertaining to home sales. Meek should know this. Once again Oregon is looking to businesses to conduct illicit and illegal activity on their behalf, refer to vaccination passports recently. With their contempt to their oaths of office, when will perceived authority occur to whom one specifically is to sell their home and at what price, as legislated?
Gregory Reynolds
Roseburg
