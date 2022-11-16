“Live from northwest Oregon, this is Saturday night!”
We have Emily Litella with us and she is a baker.
Can you tell us about buns?
Thanks Cheddar Cheese. We need to get rid of that Second Amendment, actually all of the amendments a little at a time. They just make the free and Marxist progressives fight. One side should rule the other. Then we need to deal with the so-called criminals. They are just being mischievous. If they take those classes and get a permit, look how much more respectful they will be when committing armed robberies, burglaries, drive-by’s, home invasions and carjackings, just to name a few.
When they do invade your home, it isn’t fair that northwest Oregon can’t. The burglars break-in and take stuff, it’s only fair that the voters are able to do that also with their votes. Doesn’t matter if the homeowner has done anything wrong in the past, present or future.
One of these days we can vote on whether these people can have a car, what type or even a house. Furthermore, what’s this about guns being taken from a house. It’s not fair that when the criminal breaks in through windows and locked doors to take a gun, that the criminal is the only one labelled that, if caught. That home owner and gun owner has to be a criminal to. That is called “equity.”
Miss Litella, Oregon is already doing or trying to do all of that. By the way, we were talking about “buns” not “guns.”
