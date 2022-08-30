In response to the opinion piece concerning the payment of travel for two top Oregon Lottery officials, I think we are, in fact, missing the bigger question. Why are these positions still available to people who left the state? The first paragraph which states "...remote option. And for your job, it would work." For these positions, it should not work.

