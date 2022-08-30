In response to the opinion piece concerning the payment of travel for two top Oregon Lottery officials, I think we are, in fact, missing the bigger question. Why are these positions still available to people who left the state? The first paragraph which states "...remote option. And for your job, it would work." For these positions, it should not work.
Having previously been in an administrative position in human resources for a very large school district, it was my experience that, when an outraged employee came to HR to discuss a grievance, it was, in fact, the associate superintendent of HR he/she wished to speak to, not me. The employee did not want to be set up in front of a computer on a Zoom call with some chief officer who was in another state.
Additionally, in state positions for which we, as Oregonians, vote for the candidates, said candidates are required to live in the state. Why are these positions any different? I am certain that we have plenty of highly qualified people who live in, and still love, our beautiful state.
To the two of you who left, good riddance, and to the Oregon executive who interviews candidates, and ultimately offers jobs, for those positions, look at home. Not only do those two not deserve to be reimbursed for travel, they need to receive a letter of dismissal. I hope they enjoy living in their new states.
One more side note. My aforementioned associate superintendent, whose position oversaw 18,000+ employees, made nowhere near the $199,068 per year we are paying for these officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.