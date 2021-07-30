Oregon, it's time to take your medicine. When I got cancer and underwent major operations over a five year period of time, my Oncologist in Boston told me, “You need to take the pain med's now, stay ahead of the pain, take it before the wave hits you." That, along with fifteen adjunct chemo med's, which dragged me to my knees, along with an anti anxiety prescribed to quell the mind numbing fear , I took my medicine. Cancer is akin to facing climate change consequences: Wildfires.
Oregon has maybe 10 years to get ahead of its climate change pain, the writing is etched across the landscape. I would not worry about ghost towns, I would worry about Oregon being the first Ghost State. I have data to back that statement, but I forgot, some of you don't like science, you want to entertain conspiracy theories, suppositions, christian theology and magical thinking. And yes, I get it , it is stressful to talk about these things, it's The Scarlet O'Hara Syndrome, “I'll worry about that another day.” You want the pain med's but not the chemotherapy.
A friend said to me today, “The planet does not need humans, humans need the planet.” Snow caps are melting too soon in the season, glaciers melting causing rising seas and temperatures, streams are not replenishing, woodland tinder boxes and epic droughts. Like the coal industry, Timber industries unwilling to stop raping the land, forget conservation and adaptation. Greed is the force of nature in Oregon.
Mother Nature is giving her human children their medicine, human made disasters driven by quantum physics. Jesus might be quaking in his sandals, Mother Nature is now in charge. I will pray for you. I'm an agnostic so don't bank on my prayers having any sway.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
Tracy, many thanks for your letter. Reading about the Gulf Stream System is enough to dislodge your lunch. Some experts say that we have already reached the tipping point for that system and several other climate-related systems, such as the permafrost in the Arctic, which is melting (releasing even more greenhouse gases), and the Arctic's largest ice shelf broke off last year near Greenland and slid into the comparatively warm bathtub of the Arctic Ocean. When the sea starts to infiltrate coastal living communities--many of them affluent--then perhaps we will see money flowing into efforts to save our hides. However, as CitizenJoe points out, that will likely come too late. Sorry, progeny. We failed you.
Tracy, you are right. And: even if we could stop every bit of our industrial, transportation, and agricultural GHG production today, warming would continue for centuries, unless we also engage in some serious sequestration.
Even then, the next ten decades or so are really going to suck. In 2050, we will look back on 2021 as one of the coolest years in the 2020-2050 era--even if we do everything right.
If we don't do almost everything almost exactly right, we are cooked.
