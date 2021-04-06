Children and adolescents have experienced an increase in mental health problems due to the isolation and lack of structure during the pandemic. Now just as students are returning to some semblance of normalcy, they are expected to spend their small amount of time in school at a computer answering questions. Additionally, they are to be tested having missed an entire school year. What will this accomplish, other than severely increasing the stress on some of our most vulnerable in the population?
Since the federal government has refused Oregon's request for a waiver, I urge parents to opt out of testing for their children this year. The forms can be found at the Oregon Department of Education's website. These must be completed before April 6th.
Even if the federal government did not make the right choice for your children, you can!
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
