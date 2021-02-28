We Americans, as a general rule, are lazy, we want things easy. Politicians and salespeople target and prey on you with shiny baubles. Unfortunately, life is complex. Layers of influences get us to sway this or that way. If we continue to look to the shiny bauble and easiest solution, we shall never solve the problems plaguing our nation and the globe.
Since the last four years were met with executive orders to drag our nation into it's current spiral into irrelevance, kudos to the new administration for finding some easy solutions. Fight fire with fire every so often to level the playing field.
We humans prefer the easy solution minus compromise or sacrifice. This year is perhaps our breaking point. We have sacrificed so much and perhaps the hardest sacrifice is personal involvement and human interaction. I feel so bad for the grocery clerk's who have to be, even unconsciously, terrified of catching this disease from one of us. We really need to see things from everyone's perspective and experience.
Two friends on the east coast are teachers, they are terrified for their students and themselves and still going to work teaching. They have every reason to feel as they do.
The hero's among us aren't crying over their constitutional rights to unmask, they're going against their human nature to preserve self first by preserving us first. That is superpowers.
A wise America has always known it does not exist in a vacuum, the entire world is connected to one another's survival. Global problems find their way here, if by virus, ecology, economy etc. The way to greatness is not about the world revolving around the USA, the world revolves around the whole planet and what happens everywhere, by the laws of physics, will affect every one.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
