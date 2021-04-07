History provides no parallel for the hell the radical left has inflicted on our once proud constitutional government and on the lives of our citizens.
We were unprepared and have stood by helpless and dismayed as our laws are ignored. Our inaction has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans and rampant financial ruin. How could this have happened?
The answer is simple. We have done little or nothing to prevent th elawlessness and to punish the perpetrators that have led to our demise.
So, the beat goes on. The leaders of the Democratic Party are to be blamed, along with compliant Republican pols.
Naming names would serve no purpose. We already know who they are. They are particularly fabulously rich, own multiple mansions and often fly in government-owned jets at government expense. You and We The People are paying dearly for these cheaters and scoundrels and they, in turn, throw it back on us and threaten our lives and the lives of our children.
Our salvation is to vote liberals out of office and replace them with God-loving and conservative men and women who will respect our republican form of government and disrespect liberals and socialism. The time is now and forever.
Sherman H. Talbot
Elkton
