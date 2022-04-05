My family and I have, after six years, become a part of this community. As a physician at Mercy, a board member for Roseburg Public Schools, and as a father of four children in our schools, I have a unique perspective on the needs and hopes for our schools.
With so many great things to love about this community, the lack of modern infrastructure in most of our school district buildings is not one of them. The aging buildings have decades of use that are visible on the inside and the outside. Does our community realize the oldest school currently in use, Melrose Elementary, was built in 1909, while the newest elementary school, Sunnyslope Elementary, was built in 1980?
It is shocking we are still using buildings designed over a century ago, while the interior systems, the electrical, plumbing, lighting, and heating systems, in many buildings have not changed in decades.
Physicians thinking about practicing here, always ask about our schools, the facilities and the ratings. We have lost physicians and specialists and other professionals in our community because of the status of our school buildings. We need those professionals, and voting for this school bond will help our community in the long run. Everyone in the Roseburg community will be favorably impacted by passage of the bond. It’s smart to think about this as a whole community project, a smart and affordable project.
These schools have served us well, but we need to address the issues that plague the buildings head-on; it is time to repair, remodel, and renovate in smart and affordable ways.
Vote yes on the Roseburg Public School Bond, a beneficial bond for all, as well as a necessity for our future.
