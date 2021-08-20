Our county is in the worse shape it has been in since the pandemic began.
Where is the leadership of our county commissioners? Please stand up and speak up. Wholeheartedly encourage county residents to get vaccinated.
You should be on the radio and in the paper every day doing anything you can to stop the spread of the delta variant.
Your constituents are dying.
Our hospital system is overtaxed.
Please lead!
Vicki McAlister
Roseburg
